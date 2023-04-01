4,666 Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 40.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $570,000.

NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $95.61 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $85.37 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

