3,819 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Portman Square Capital LLP

Portman Square Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 0.1% of Portman Square Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.11. 2,281,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

