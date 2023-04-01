3,090 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,907,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $6,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ META opened at $211.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $549.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.91.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. New Street Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

About Meta Platforms



Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

