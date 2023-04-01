3,006 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Financial Alternatives Inc

Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,006 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the second quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 312 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.82.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $9,795,572 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $12.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.46. 170,222,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,761,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.45. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $656.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

