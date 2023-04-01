2,843 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by Financial Alternatives Inc

Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,973,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,170,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

VBK traded up $4.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.41. The company had a trading volume of 150,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,580. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.