2,843 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by Financial Alternatives Inc

Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,973,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,170,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %
VBK traded up $4.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.41. The company had a trading volume of 150,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,580. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $256.50.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
