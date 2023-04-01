2,793,787 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Purchased by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,793,787 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,997,000. Barrick Gold accounts for approximately 16.6% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owned about 0.16% of Barrick Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 10,748 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 38,948 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.2% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 16,546 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,434,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,087,982. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.38, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

