274 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Bought by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 31.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 20.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $6.14 on Friday, hitting $153.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,784,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.44 and its 200-day moving average is $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $2,002,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,247,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,891,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 532,337 shares of company stock worth $88,519,832 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.80.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

