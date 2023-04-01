23,837 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,247 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $129.16. 891,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,017. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.11. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

