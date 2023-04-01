202,919 Shares in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 202,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $46,000. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VKTX shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $659,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $16.65 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

