1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Short Interest Update

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,100 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the February 28th total of 163,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,861.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in 1st Source by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

1st Source Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1st Source in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

SRCE stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.15. 93,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.42. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $59.94.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $94.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.30%. On average, research analysts expect that 1st Source will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

