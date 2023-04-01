164,855 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 164,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $848,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,309,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,674,251. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

