0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.29 Million

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $119,966.38 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin’s launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.

0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

