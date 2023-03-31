Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Short Interest Update

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 373,435 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 67,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $0.42 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

