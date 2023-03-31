Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives $98.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,268,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ZD stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 1.15. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $103.58.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.54 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 4.58%.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

