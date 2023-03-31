Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Director Padraic L. Spence Sells 19,111 Shares

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) Director Padraic L. Spence sold 19,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $68,226.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,114,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,549,568.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zevia PBC Price Performance

ZVIA opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevia PBC

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZVIA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Zevia PBC by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 43.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Zevia PBC

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

