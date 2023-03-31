ZClassic Market Capitalization Tops $590,148.11 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $590,148.11 and $39.36 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00134222 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00052745 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00037413 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 83.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001788 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

