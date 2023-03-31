Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 307.75% and a negative return on equity of 92.65%. The firm had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s revenue was up 227.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $3.29 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

