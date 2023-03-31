XSGD (XSGD) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market cap of $77.13 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,991,260 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

