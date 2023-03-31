Xponance Inc. Has $18.33 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,735 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 35,617 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,042,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,124,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.