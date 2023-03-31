Xponance Inc. Has $14.34 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.86. The company had a trading volume of 682,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,885. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $285.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.50. The stock has a market cap of $107.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.