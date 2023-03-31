Xponance Inc. Has $13.06 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $13,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in AON by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.52. The stock had a trading volume of 173,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,796. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.37. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.45.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.