Xponance Inc. Buys Shares of 38,376 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,686,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $5,024,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.0 %

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $459.11. The company had a trading volume of 354,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,930. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.94. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

