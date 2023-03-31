Xponance Inc. Buys 8,199 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.8% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $49,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded up $3.02 on Friday, reaching $636.77. The stock had a trading volume of 911,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,203. The company has a market cap of $265.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $607.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

