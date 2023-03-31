Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 624.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,392,000 after purchasing an additional 772,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 721,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zoetis by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,479,000 after buying an additional 664,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after buying an additional 527,760 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $164.50. The stock had a trading volume of 610,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $201.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

