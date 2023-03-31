Xponance Inc. Acquires 36,308 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $21,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.10.

AMD traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $97.47. 39,060,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,354,445. The company has a market cap of $157.06 billion, a PE ratio of 111.23, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.30 and its 200-day moving average is $73.24.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

