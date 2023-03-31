Xebra Brands (OTC:XBRAF) Trading Down 13.5%

Xebra Brands Ltd. (OTC:XBRAF – Get Rating) fell 13.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.14. 11,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 53,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Xebra Brands Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

About Xebra Brands

Xebra Brands Ltd. engages in the cultivation, processing, manufacturing, design, and delivery of cannabis products in Canada. It provides cannabis infused beverages, including seltzers, soft drinks, iced teas, lemonades, waters, and energy and sport drinks; and wellness products that include capsules, tinctures, topicals, and intimate oils for personal care.

