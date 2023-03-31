X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Trading 0.7% Higher

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.98. 20,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 13,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000.

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (RVNU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade muni bonds backed by revenue from infrastructure projects. Constituents have at least 10 years remaining to maturity.

