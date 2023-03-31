WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 341,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 482% from the previous session’s volume of 58,610 shares.The stock last traded at $61.02 and had previously closed at $60.92.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 459,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,642,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,891,000 after purchasing an additional 71,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 40,572 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 261,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 58,426 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 28,152 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

