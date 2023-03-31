Winslow Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,025 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.7% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,385,408. The company has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

