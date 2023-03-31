Winslow Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,279,000 after buying an additional 69,598 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 2,716.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 203,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after acquiring an additional 195,871 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 25.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 143,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 11,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $913,054.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 917,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,526,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 11,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $913,054.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 917,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,526,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $1,279,091.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,189,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,013 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMBA. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.

Ambarella stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,443. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.80. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $109.17.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

