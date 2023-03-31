Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,596 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,253 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 2.4% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,985,558,000 after purchasing an additional 584,133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in EOG Resources by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,887 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $915,149,000 after acquiring an additional 245,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,089,000 after acquiring an additional 503,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,149. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. Raymond James cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

