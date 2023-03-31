Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,003 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Newmont by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 364,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 124,811 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $48.85. The stock had a trading volume of 738,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,795,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -296.29%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

