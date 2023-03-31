Winslow Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,932 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.80. 333,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088,829. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a PE ratio of 73.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

