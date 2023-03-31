Winslow Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Focus Financial Partners makes up approximately 1.9% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Focus Financial Partners worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOCS. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FOCS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.81. The company had a trading volume of 97,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.02. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $547.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOCS. Raymond James downgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

