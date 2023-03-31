Winslow Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,823,000 after acquiring an additional 65,240 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,403,000 after buying an additional 54,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,763,000 after buying an additional 39,362 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,148,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 516,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,625,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total value of $64,954.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $118,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MSGS traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $195.02. 7,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,362. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $196.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.94. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 87.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $353.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.07 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

