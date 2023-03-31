WIA Gold Limited (ASX:WIA) Insider Mark Arnesen Buys 235,000 Shares

WIA Gold Limited (ASX:WIA – Get Rating) insider Mark Arnesen purchased 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$11,045.00 ($7,363.33).
WIA Gold Stock Performance
WIA Gold Company Profile
WIA Gold Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold, copper, and base metal properties in Namibia and Cote d'lvoire. It primarily focuses on the exploration of the Cote d'lvoire projects, which comprise the Bouaflé, Mankono, and Issia; and Bocanda projects, which covers an area of 3,038 square kilometers in southern Cote d'lvoire.
