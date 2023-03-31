WhiteBIT Token Price Tops $5.30 on Major Exchanges (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.30 or 0.00018858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a total market cap of $327.57 million and approximately $12.19 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteBIT Token Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s genesis date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

