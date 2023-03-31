West Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,341 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,078,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,706,536. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.99. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $103.19.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

