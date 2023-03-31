West Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

West Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $841,000. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 128,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,856,000 after buying an additional 39,154 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,585,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.37. The stock had a trading volume of 55,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,101. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.53.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.