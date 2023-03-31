West Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,251 BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

West Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTU. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 72.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,893,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 325,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after acquiring an additional 67,484 shares during the last quarter.

LCTU stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average of $43.38. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

