West Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

West Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,105 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 3.5% of West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.94. 259,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,980. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.24. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $49.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

