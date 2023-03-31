Wells Fargo & Company Trims Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Target Price to $9.50

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SHO. Raymond James lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 1.5 %
SHO opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $12.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors
Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)
- Schwab’s Drop This Week Could Be The Opening Of The Year (Again)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.