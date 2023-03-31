Wells Fargo & Company Trims Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Target Price to $9.50

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHO. Raymond James lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 1.5 %

SHO opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $12.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.