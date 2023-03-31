Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.6 %

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

NYSE WFC opened at $37.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

