Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target to $14.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.25 in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.08.

NYSE:PEB opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,531,220.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,531,220.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 14,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $221,934.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,526,707.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 39,865 shares of company stock worth $555,064 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth about $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at $79,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

