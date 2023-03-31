Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $79.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCK. TheStreet raised Crown from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.27.

Shares of CCK opened at $81.51 on Monday. Crown has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $129.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 36.97%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Crown by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 631,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,155,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Crown by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 98,274 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Crown by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,580,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,050,000 after purchasing an additional 368,424 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Crown by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,720 shares during the last quarter.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

