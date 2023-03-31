Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,683,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,083,639. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $212.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.37.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

