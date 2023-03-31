Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Sells 109 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.6 %

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.30. The stock had a trading volume of 83,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Stories

