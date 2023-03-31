Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 258,247 Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 258,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000. Alphatec accounts for about 1.1% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Alphatec at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 77,959 shares in the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphatec

In other news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,601,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,101,310.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphatec news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $783,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,601,633 shares in the company, valued at $73,101,310.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 9,570 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $134,171.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 465,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 671,644 shares of company stock worth $969,632,615. 33.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphatec Stock Up 1.1 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATEC. StockNews.com upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Alphatec stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 85,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

Alphatec Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Further Reading

