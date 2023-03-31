Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 455,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONCT traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 44,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,846. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

ONCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

