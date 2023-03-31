Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.35 Million in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BECN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 497.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,588,000 after buying an additional 222,000 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth $9,968,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 106,890 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth $5,463,000. Finally, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,878,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,128,000 after purchasing an additional 103,931 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

BECN traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $58.31. 15,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,414. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.58. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $68.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BECN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.57.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,216.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,072,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,735,262.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

